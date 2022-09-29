50 Cent Previews His ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Documentary Series

50 Cent shared a trailer for his upcoming show Hip Hop Homicides on Wednesday (September 28).
The documentary series debuts on WE tv in November. The first episode will cover the murder of Pop Smoke.
“G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories,” 50 Cent said in a press release. “As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip Hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.”
50 Cent teamed up with Mona Scott-Young to produce Hip Hop Homicides. Van Lathan hosts the series.
Hip Hop Homicides explores the deaths of rappers such as King Von and XXXTentacion. The show features interviews with French Montana, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Vic Mensa and more.
“50 and I created this show in response to the disturbing number of murders in Hip Hop,” Mona Scott-Young said. “With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers.”
WE tv’s Hip Hop Homicides premieres on November 3. It will also be available to stream on ALLBLK.
Watch the trailer for the 50 Cent-produced show below.