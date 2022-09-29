50 Cent Previews His ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Documentary Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent and Mona Scott-Young serve as the executive producers of WE tv’s ‘Hip Hop Homicides,’ which is hosted by Van Lathan.

50 Cent shared a trailer for his upcoming show Hip Hop Homicides on Wednesday (September 28).

The documentary series debuts on WE tv in November. The first episode will cover the murder of Pop Smoke.

“G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories,” 50 Cent said in a press release. “As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip Hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.”

50 Cent teamed up with Mona Scott-Young to produce Hip Hop Homicides. Van Lathan hosts the series.

Hip Hop Homicides explores the deaths of rappers such as King Von and XXXTentacion. The show features interviews with French Montana, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Vic Mensa and more.

“50 and I created this show in response to the disturbing number of murders in Hip Hop,” Mona Scott-Young said. “With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers.”

WE tv’s Hip Hop Homicides premieres on November 3. It will also be available to stream on ALLBLK.

Watch the trailer for the 50 Cent-produced show below.