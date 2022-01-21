50 Cent & Mona Scott-Young To Produce WE TV’s ‘Hip Hop Homicides’

50 Cent is producing an unscripted series titled ‘Hip Hop Homicides,’ which will explore unsolved murders in the Hip Hop community.

50 Cent continues to expand his television empire.

According to Deadline, 50 Cent and Love & Hip Hop mastermind Mona Scott-Young are teaming up for a new show called Hip Hop Homicides. The unscripted series will air on WE tv and examine unsolved murders in the Hip Hop community.

“50 and I created this show in response to the disturbing number of murders in Hip Hop,” Mona Scott-Young said. “With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers.”

The eight-part series will be hosted by Van Lathan. 50 Cent and Mona Scott-Young will serve as executive producers with the latter’s Monami Productions managing the show’s physical production.

“G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories,” 50 Cent said. “As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip Hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.”

Hip Hop Homicides is expected to premiere on WE tv later this year. The 50 Cent-produced series will also be available on AMC Networks’ streaming service ALLBLK.