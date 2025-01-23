50 Cent Mocks Diddy Amid $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is back mocking his decades-long nemesis, Diddy, sharing a throwback clip of the Hip-Hop mogul begging to be his friend.

50 Cent never tires of trolling his decades-long foe Sean “Diddy” Combs, and he’s back at it again amid the latest development in the embattled Hip-Hop mogul’s legal woes.

As Diddy fought back against allegations with a $50 million lawsuit, the G-Unit mogul took a walk down memory lane.

50 Cent has made no secret of his disdain for Diddy over the years, with a beef dating back to the early 2000s.

On Wednesday evening (January 22), Fif posted a clip from a 2018 interview where Diddy jokingly insisted that 50 Cent “loves me.”

“Me and him could be friends,” Diddy says in the interview snippet. “But he doesn’t want to be my friend. I wanna be his friend so I could teach him everything I know so he could become a better money-getter since I’m the number one money-getter in the world.”

He adds, “50, please be my friend. Yo, 50 you’re breaking my heart. Curtis, please be my friend.”

The video then cuts to a clip of 50 Cent remarking, “What kinda f### s### is this?”

“Nah something ain’t right,” the “Many Men” hitmaker captioned his post. “Stay over there play boy. LOL.”

50 Cent’s post arrived just hours after news broke of Diddy’s $50 million defamation lawsuit.

He filed suit in federal court against Courtney Burgess, attorney Ariel Mitchell, and Nexstar Media Inc. (parent company of NewsNation), accusing the defendants of spreading “malicious fabrications” that damaged his reputation.

The lawsuit alleges Burgess and Mitchell invented false claims about Diddy, particularly regarding supposed sex tapes. NewsNation is accused of irresponsibly broadcasting these claims without proper verification.

Diddy’s attorney stated the suit aims to counter falsehoods that have “poisoned public perception” and could affect Diddy’s right to a fair trial.