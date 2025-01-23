Diddy Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Over Sex Tape Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy hits back with a $50 million lawsuit against his accusers, calling their claims outrageous lies meant to destroy his reputation.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has launched a $50 million lawsuit in federal court, taking aim at Courtney Burgess, attorney Ariel Mitchell, and media conglomerate Nexstar Media Inc., the parent company of NewsNation.

Filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, the defamation suit accuses the defendants of smearing Diddy’s reputation by disseminating what his lawyers call “malicious fabrications.”

In his court filing, Diddy alleges that Burgess and Mitchell concocted outlandish claims about him, most notably involving supposed sex tapes—claims bolstered and widely circulated by a NewsNation broadcast. His legal team asserts the media outlet failed to investigate the information and acted irresponsibly by airing the accusations without verifying their validity.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is taking a stand against the malicious falsehoods that have been fabricated and amplified by individuals seeking to profit at his expense,” said Erica Wolff of Sher Tremonte LLP. “Their falsehoods have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool. This complaint should serve as a warning that such intentional falsehoods, which undermine Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated.”

The allegations center on Burgess’ claim to possess 11 flash drives featuring video footage spanning 30 years, allegedly documenting explicit behavior involving the Hip-Hop mogul and other high-profile figures. Some of this material, Burgess claims, was provided by Kim Porter before her death in 2018. Even more sensationally, the accusations include unverified claims that minors appear in the tapes.

Diddy Denies Burgess’ Accusations

Diddy’s attorneys emphatically deny these accusations, describing them as baseless defamation designed to harm his public image and career. They argue that the allegations not only serve to tarnish Diddy’s reputation but also jeopardize his ability to receive a fair trial. Diddy faces a court date in May 2025 on other unrelated allegations.

The lawsuit seeks $50 million in damages, citing significant emotional, reputational, and financial impact. A large portion of this figure is intended as punitive damages to deter defendants from engaging in similar actions against others in the future.

NewsNation’s inclusion in the lawsuit stems from their decision to broadcast Burgess and Mitchell’s claims. According to Diddy’s filing, the outlet’s coverage amplified the salacious allegations without vetting their accuracy, casting a wider net of reputational harm.

Meanwhile, the saga might not be over. Burgess has reportedly testified before a grand jury and been subpoenaed by the Department of Homeland Security, adding a layer of intrigue to the already convoluted narrative. No further information about the purported federal investigation has been confirmed, but for Diddy’s team, the allegations remain slanderous and defamatory.

As this escalating legal battle unfolds, the stakes continue to grow. At its core, the lawsuit signals a forceful refusal by Diddy to allow his legacy and career to be overshadowed by claims he insists are nothing more than lies. With high-profile names, substantial monetary claims, and reputations on the line, this case promises to remain in the public eye.