Diddy Grand Jury Witness Claims To Have Video Of 8 Alleged Assaults Including Minor Victims 

A new witness claims to have recordings of Diddy assaulting eight intoxicated celebrities, including multiple minors.

A grand jury heard new evidence in the case against Sean ”Diddy” Combs from a man who claims to have multiple videos of alleged sexual assaults and the “unedited” version of Kim Porter’s diary, which could soon be published.

On Thursday (October 31), Courtney Burgess testified before a grand jury after being subpoenaed by Department of Homeland Security agents investigating the case against the incarcerated mogul.

Burgess shared details of what was on the recording during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

He claimed he was given 11 flash drives containing at least eight videos of alleged sexual assaults involving eight celebrities, all of whom were victims of Diddy and “two to three” were minors. He also claimed all of the victims were “intoxicated or under the influence.”

His attorney, Ariel Mitchell, explained that the feds subpoenaed Burgess after he gave interviews discussing the alleged evidence he had against Diddy.

During one interview, Burgess claimed he had a video of Diddy giving a 16-year-old Justin Bieber a bottle of liquor that “knocked him out.”

Burgess Said Diddy & Kim Porter’s Children “Should Have Started Worrying When He Was Beating Her”

Earlier on Thursday, Burgess stood beside Mitchell, outside the courthouse as she revealed they were headed to a hearing to determine what evidence would be turned over to prosecutors.

Burgess claimed Kim Porter, Diddy’s ex and the mother of four of his children, gave him her official memoir contained on flash drives. He clarified that his version is different from the book recently pulled from Amazon and denounced by Diddy and Porter’s children.

Furthermore, Mitchell announced she was negotiating with Amazon to publish the memoir. Burgess questioned Porter’s children challenging the existence of the book.

“They got to worry about bigger things right than what her diary was. They should’ve started worrying when he was beating her,” Burgess said. “When you start worrying about your mother? After the fact?”

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on multiple RICO charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He remains behind bars awaiting trial, scheduled to begin in May 2025.