Diddy’s “Freak Off” Video Allegedly Being Sold: Another Star Caught On Tape Without Knowing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A shocking “Freakoff” tape, allegedly featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs and a higher-profile individual, is being shopped around Hollywood.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ dirty deeds may soon be visible for the world to see via an explicit tape featuring a person with a higher profile than the disgraced mogul, which is being offered for sale.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, the attorney representing Adria English, has revealed that she was recently approached about selling an explicit video involving Diddy and another well-known individual.

“There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood, being shopped around, but one particular person contacted me to shop a specific video they were in possession of,” Mitchell-Kidd said during an interview on *Banfield*.

She didn’t disclose the person’s identity in the video but confirmed that Diddy and someone “more high-profile” appear in the footage.

Mitchell-Kidd said she has seen stills of the explicit video, which was filmed in Diddy’s Atlanta home.

“The other person in the video is very visible,” she said, adding that the individual may not have been aware they were being recorded. “To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped.”

Mitchell-Kidd declined to represent the person attempting to sell the video, stating that she refused to be involved in the transaction.

She also emphasized the serious implications the video could have for the ongoing legal cases involving Diddy. Mitchell-Kidd also revealed another sexual assault lawsuit will be filed against Diddy in the coming weeks.

The revelation comes as part of a broader series of legal battles surrounding Diddy, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Diddy, 54, is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial for charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty.

He’salso subject to at least a dozen civil lawsuits alleging a range of offenses, including physical and sexual assault, coercion and “torture.”