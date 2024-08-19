Diddy Sex Trafficking Accuser Pushes Him One Step Closer To Indictment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A woman who sued Diddy for sex trafficking reached out to police amid a federal investigation into the Bad Boy Records founder.

Adria English, the former adult film star who sued Diddy for sex trafficking, filed a police report against the disgraced mogul in Florida. According to TMZ, English spoke with Miami Beach detectives last week to reiterate allegations from her July lawsuit.

The Miami Beach Police Department won’t investigate English’s claims on its own but will provide the report to federal authorities investigating Diddy for sex trafficking. English’s lawyer says she intends to file another police report in New York. A federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York is hearing evidence against Diddy.

English is one of the multiple women who’ve sued Diddy over the past year. She accused him of grooming her into sex trafficking.

Diddy allegedly used English as “a sexual pawn for the pleasure and financial benefit of others” at his White Parties. English’s lawsuit detailed one incident in which she was forced to have sex with Jacob Arabov, better known as Jacob the Jeweler. English claimed she was sexually assaulted and plied with alcohol laced with drugs at the parties, among other allegations.

English began working as a go-go dancer for Diddy’s parties to help her boyfriend secure a modeling gig. She allegedly accepted the offer because her boyfriend refused to perform oral sex on Diddy.

Diddy’s lawyer Jonathan Davis denied any wrongdoing in response to English’s lawsuit.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” Davis declared. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in March as part of a sex trafficking investigation. So far, he has not been charged with any crimes.