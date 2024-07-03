Diddy Hit With Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Amid Federal Investigation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy faced another lawsuit with the looming possibility of an indictment in a federal sex trafficking investigation.

A former adult film star joined the long list of women who’ve sued Diddy over the past nine months. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Adria English a.k.a. Omunique filed a sex trafficking lawsuit against the embattled mogul.

English accused Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, of grooming her into sex trafficking. She allegedly ended up in the Bad Boy Records founder’s orbit after her boyfriend auditioned for a Sean John modeling job around 2004.

The plaintiff’s boyfriend and another model were allegedly told they needed to perform oral sex on Diddy to get the gig. English’s boyfriend refused but received an alternative offer: get his girlfriend to work as a go-go dancer for Diddy’s white party in the Hamptons.

English and her boyfriend accepted the deal. She worked the party, which led to her doing more gigs for Diddy. English said she often had to drink alcohol laced with narcotics and was coerced into having sex with guests at his parties.

The plaintiff was allegedly forced to have sex with famed jeweler Jacob Arabov, better known as Jacob the Jeweler, at the behest of Diddy. English received a $1,000 bonus for the deed. Diddy congratulated her for following his orders, per the lawsuit.

English said she was “passed off” to Diddy’s guests and sexually assaulted at his parties. The alleged victim stopped working for him in 2009. She believed he followed through on his threats to blackball her and her boyfriend.

Diddy is already under federal investigation for sex trafficking. Investigators impaneled a grand jury, which could lead to an indictment.

Homeland Security raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami mansion as part of the investigation in March. Months after the raid, the disgraced executive wanted to ditch his Los Angeles home. He reportedly hoped to sell it for roughly $70 million.

Diddy’s plethora of legal issues started when Cassie Ventura sued him for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. He quickly settled the case out of court, but more accusers pursued lawsuits in subsequent weeks and months.