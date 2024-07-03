Diddy Selling Cali Mansion After Homeland Security Raid

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The feds raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami mansions in a sex trafficking investigation against the mogul.

Sean “Diddy” Combs decided to sell one of his mansions raided by Homeland Security. According to TMZ, the disgraced mogul sought roughly $70 million for his home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Bad Boy Records founder bought the mansion for $40 million in 2024. He reportedly wanted to sell it off-market and leave Los Angeles.

Homeland Security raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami mansions in March. The feds targeted his lavish residences as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Diddy’s lawyer Aaron Dyer condemned the raids.

“There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer said. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

He continued, “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Diddy faced a criminal investigation in addition to multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, among other allegations. His public downfall began when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. More women and a producer named Lil Rod filed lawsuits after Diddy settled with Cassie out of court.

The feds impaneled a grand jury in their investigation of Diddy. The move paved the way for a possible indictment.