Diddy Denies “Baseless” Sex Trafficking Claims In New Lawsuit, “Confident” Of Legal Win 

Diddy’s attorney issued a statement asserting his client’s innocence in response to a fresh lawsuit accusing the mogul of sex trafficking.

Former adult film star Adria English a.k.a. Omunique, has become the latest in a long line of women suing the fallen mogul. She claims he forced her to have sex with guests at his parties in the 2000s.

On Thursday (July 4), Diddy’s attorney, Jonathan Davis, continued to profess his client’s innocence. Davis said that despite the mounting lawsuits, Diddy is “confident” he will beat the cases in court.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” Davis said in a statement. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof.”

“Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

Meanwhile, it was reported on Thursday that Diddy is under criminal investigation in New York. A federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York is hearing evidence in an ongoing investigation. A source confirmed that Diddy and his legal team were formally notified of the grand jury last week.

According to NBC News, there is no indication that charges are imminent.