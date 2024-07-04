Diddy Under Criminal Investigation In New York

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The bad news for Diddy just keeps on coming. According to reports, he’s under criminal investigation in New York.

Sources revealed that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York is hearing evidence as part of the investigation into the rapper.

The nature of the probe has not been disclosed.

The official also confirmed that Combs, 54, and his legal team were formally notified of the grand jury last week.

According to NBC News, there is no indication that charges are imminent.

The report comes three months after the musician’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker has been accused of sexual misconduct in several lawsuits since November.

The latest complaint was filed on Wednesday by a former adult film star who is suing him for alleged sexual trafficking.

Adria English claims Combs forced her to have sex with guests at his parties in the 2000s.

The rapper’s lawyer Jonathan Davis once again denied the allegations, saying in a statement, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.”

He continued, “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

The Hip-Hop star’s downfall began when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of rape and domestic violence in November 2023.

He denied the allegations via his lawyer and they settled her lawsuit days later.

However, in May, a video surfaced showing Combs punching and kicking Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016.

Combs subsequently apologised for his “inexcusable” behaviour, saying in a social media clip that he was “disgusted” by his actions.