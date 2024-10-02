Amazon Explains Why It Removed Kim Porter “Memoir” Amid Diddy Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Kim’s Last Words” claimed to be a Kim Porter memoir exposing Diddy’s abuse, but her family said it’s a complete fabrication.

Amazon removed a memoir purporting to tell the story of the late Kim Porter’s abusive relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey For Justice, From the Other Side… was delisted after her children and Al B. Sure disputed its legitimacy.

“We were made aware of a dispute regarding this title and have notified the publisher,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “The book is not currently available for sale in our store.”

Kim’s Lost Words garnered little attention upon its release, but the book became a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon after Diddy’s September arrest. The typo-filled “memoir” included many sordid allegations about Diddy.

The book was cobbled together by an independent publisher named Todd Christopher Guzze, who claimed he received a flash drive from sources “very close to Kim and Sean Combs.” Guzze admitted he didn’t know if Porter truly experienced what he published.

“If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, ‘Life or death, is that book real?’ I have to say I don’t know. But it’s real enough to me,” he told Rolling Stone. “Sometimes you have to just put it out there. Maybe not 100 percent of the book is true, but maybe 80 percent is. That is to get those people to come forward and either corroborate or deny [the claims], and that helps me as an investigator to know the truth.”

Porter’s children denounced the book.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” they said. “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

Diddy was indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Bad Boy Records founder remains in custody.