In the wake of Diddy’s recent arrest, Al. B Sure has come forward with a request. On Monday (September 23), the veteran singer issued a series of three Instagram posts, demanding an investigation into, what he calls, her murder. As he explained, his posts were triggered by a new book allegedly authored by Porter prior to her death, which he believes was doctored into “calculated fiction.” (The Amazon link to the book, Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side, has since been removed.)

“For over a decade and a half, I’ve been posting about, and tagging random law enforcement agencies in hopes to protect loved ones, avoid deaths & tragedies that could have all been avoided,” he began. “Despite this, I have been ignored, ridiculed and medically silenced to cover up these crimes you’re all now aware of by a very aggressive #PR Team and costly campaign to silence and physically harm me from exposing.

“It only aimed to prevent me from further sharing publicly the facts and insights @LadyKP shared with me during our frequent and intimate conversations in her selfless attempts to save my life by sharing frequent plans to do harm, and possibly by ending my life.”

He continued, “I am writing this post to formally request an investigation into an entire group of individuals who worked at or around the residence of Ms. Kimberly Porter including the publicists who assisted drafting this. It has come to my attention that these persons were also instructed to steal her computer and mobile devices, which contained her ‘original book notes.’ Original notes are distinct from the fabricated b####### and offensive pages circulated via Amazon which depict graphic sexual acts involving me that NEVER took place and were edited and added after Ms. Porter’s tragic murder.”

Al B. Sure also claimed he was forced to call what he endured in 2022 a “medical crisis” for “legal reasons.”

In a follow-up post, Al B. Sure asserted Kim Porter’s missing electronic devices will add more legitimacy to the case.

“Ms. Porter’s missing devices, allegedly already in evidence unquestionably contain the critical evidence that have been concealed,” he continued. “I’m convinced that evidence corroborates closely with details outlined in the recently released public indictment document.”

Sure also chided those possibly involved in hiding what he said is the truth solely because Diddy was paying them.

“It is truly disheartening to think that those she considered close friends, and who were financially compensated by her perpetrator(s) may have conspired with the perpetrator to obscure the truth and tarnish her name, my name and her unfinished book notes with these ridiculous and unfounded narratives,” he added. “The absence of Ms. Porter leaves a void, depriving her of the opportunity to address these inaccuracies personally and to share her own factual memoirs detailing the brutal terror and madness she endured.”

In Al B. Sure’s third and final post regarding the matter, he suggested Porter was silenced because she had the power to do what Cassie Ventura did—blow the whistle. Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit, which she filed in November 2023, proved to be the catalyst that would ultimately lead to Diddy’s arrest.

“It is evident that her potential to expose the realities of her personal abuses, being drugged, the #SexTrafficking and #HumanTrafficking she was privy to, akin to the brave actions of Mrs. Cassie Ventura, posed a threat to those profiting from such heinous activities,” he wrote. “In a nutshell, Kimberly was allegedly taken from us because she was set on course to accomplish what Mrs. Cassie Ventura did by ignited the Bon Fire which brings us here today with the avalanche that has brought Satin to their chambers.”

Al B. Sure and the late Kim Porter were romantically involved in the late ’80s and early ’90s. They dated for several years and had a son together, Quincy Brown, born in 1991. Though the two eventually split, they maintained a close co-parenting relationship. After their split, Porter began a long-term relationship with Diddy with whom she had three more children. Despite her relationship with Diddy, Al B. Sure remained involved in Quincy’s life and maintained his friendship with Porter.

After her death in 2018, Al B. Sure was adamant she didn’t die from lumbar pneumonia as reported by the coroner—he insisted she was murdered. He also believes he was a victim of Diddy’s wrath in 2022, when he fell into a coma for two months. In fact, shortly after Diddy’s L.A. and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security in March, Al B. Sure suggested Diddy was behind his medical troubles.

“We’re going to produced the Al. B Sure story,” he said at the time. “So hold on to your britches ’cause you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really going to need to call Homeland Security.”

Diddy has been charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking children by force, fraud or coercion and transporting for prostitution. He pleaded not guilty but was denied bail and is currently locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.