50 Cent Mocks Meek Mill’s Album Sales & Diddy Connection – Gets Response

Meek Mill rushed to defend King Combs after 50 Cent started trolling Diddy’s son in response to a diss track.

50 Cent unsurprisingly responded to Meek Mill’s social media jabs on Monday (May 13). The combative rapper teased Meek Mill over the Heathenism EP’s first-week sales.

“You sold 6k copies your last project, you should not be on Vacation,” 50 Cent wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Still chasing the dream or embracing the nightmare. Standing by your man, that I respect!”

You sold 6k copies your last project, you should not be on Vacation. Still chasing the dream or embracing the nightmare. Standing by your man, that I respect! https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/yGOMhugNBf — 50cent (@50cent) May 13, 2024

Meek Mill criticized 50 Cent for beefing with Diddy’s son King Combs, who released a diss track on Sunday (May 12). Meek Mill boasted about taking his son to an island for a birthday celebration and noted how 50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson hates the G-Unit boss.

50 Cent was unfazed by the comments. He continued to reference allegations from Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy. The lawsuit implied Meek Mill had sex with Diddy.

“I commend you for being a strong supportive woman for your man meek, stay by his side and together you guys may have a good life,” 50 Cent wrote. “GOD BLESS!”

I commend you for being a strong supportive woman for your man meek, stay by his side and together you guys may have a good life. GOD BLESS! https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/Pa2Uk3YvcT — 50cent (@50cent) May 13, 2024

Meek Mill fired back by defending his album sales and bringing up 50 Cent’s relationship with Cuban Link in a series of since-deleted posts.

“My last project sold 90k first week expensive pain,” Meek Mill wrote. “Ross did that last cd for fun to let me out my contact cause we rich and have some type of history! It’s different lol i don’t even know how Cuban was talking to you ya swag is extremely wack!”

Meek Mill insinuated 50 Cent was working with the feds. The Philly native believed 50 Cent changed for the worse.

“Nah you post my son b4 son I see you posting puff son you on may be working for ‘them’ I seen you laugh b4 when people get locked up!” Meek Mill wrote. “I grew up to many man not this the net wasn’t out… what is this idk … I be around Jigga and them all they homies rich ion see ya type!”

He added, “Ask 50 oldest son have I ever said anything bad about his dad when he was around me years ago! I told him my dad dead and he should holler at his! I came up different I thought the rap s### was to be protected this s### got weird.”

Listen to the song that set off the back-and-forth below.