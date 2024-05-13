Meek Mill Attacks 50 Cent Over Beef With Diddy’s Son King Combs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill called 50 Cent a “rich parasite” and accused the G-Unit rapper of holding back the culture in an online rant.

Meek Mill stepped in the middle of 50 Cent’s feud with Diddy and King Combs on Monday (May 13). Meek Mill criticized 50 Cent for trolling King Combs, who released a diss track aimed at the G-Unit boss and Diddy’s other detractors.

“Because your federal the street n##### in queens know that why you tryna pick on a lil boy,” Meek Mill wrote to 50 Cent on X (formerly known as Twitter). “your own son hate your guts lol I’m so grateful to be on a island with my son and his friends on his bday .. don’t follow these guys they miserable lives be terrible.”

He added, “Yall n##### 50 online beefing with kids … of course yall n##### left all yall friends and family behind! Yall holding the culture back fr old hating manipulation n##### lol.”

Meek Mill claimed he says whatever he wants because he’s ready for “war” if necessary. He bashed 50 Cent for tearing down others and showed no fear of the Power franchise’s producer.

“Owwwwww what I ran into 50 many times he only had monster around him that was risking his life and really holding the line!” Meek Mill wrote. “Nobody trusting 50 he too vicious … n#### spoke on my child like this n#### mentally sick lol.

He continued, “I never seen black people laugh at black people getting indicted… he really be online enhancing people cases … and he got real statements against n##### …. You aint feed Mike Knox yet… everybody on to you!”

50 Cent has been one of Diddy’s most vocal critics since the Bad Boy Records founder’s legal troubles began in 2023. Multiple women and producer Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual assault. The feds raided Diddy’s homes as part of an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking in March.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing. So far, he has not been charged with any crimes.

