50 Cent Trolls Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Over Sexual Assault Lawsuit In Response To New Diss  

Christian Combs dropped a diss track aimed at 50 Cent and anybody who turned on his father, Diddy, over the sexual assault allegations.

On Sunday (May 12), Christian Combs dropped a diss, firing back at everybody who turned on his father following multiple sexual assault lawsuits. He also addressed 50 Cent, who has mocked the Bad Boy Records founder at every turn.

“When all they had was 50 Cent, who put the city on the map?” Christian raps. “Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and that’s fine. They gone try and stop these M&M’s and they gone die trying.”

50 Cent responded via Instagram with a photo from a lawsuit filed by Grace O’Marcaigh, who is suing Christian for alleged sexual assault, sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress.

“Damn @kingcombs that what you told Grace O’Marcaigh on that boat huh,” he captioned his post. “Gave her the puffy juice with that special sauce in it. LOL BOY OH BOY! BAD BOY FOR LIFE!”

50 Cent also shared a photo of Diddy and Christian performing while trolling the father-son duo. He also regurgitated the allegations that Diddy had a hand in Tupac’s murder.

“I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record,” he wrote. “I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac LOL.”

“Don’t bust no U-Turns because we ain’t forgetting s###,” Christian raps on the new song. “And to all of y’all that switched suck my dick.”

He also addresses the viral meme that stemmed from his father’s allegations. “I dare one of you n##### scream out ‘no Diddy,’” he adds before calling out the Feds for raiding the Combs’ mansions.