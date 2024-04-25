50 Cent Reacts To Gucci Mane’s Diddy Diss “TakeDat”: “That’s What You Get!” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gucci Mane just dropped an explosive Diddy diss track “TakeDat” and 50 Cent can’t get enough of the surprise song.

On Wednesday (April 14), the Atlanta rapper shared a surprise track “TakeDat,” taking aim at the embattled Hip-Hop mogul with repeated use of the phrase “No Diddy,” popularized by 50 Cent in his relentless campaign against Diddy.

“Hardest song of the summer,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a snippet of the visuals.

“We gettin’ higher than a kite, no Diddy,” he opens the track. “See my artists double plaque, no Diddy/Sippin’ on yak, no Diddy/Couple n##### got whacked, no Diddy/Keep the shooters with the strap, no Diddy.”

Gucci Mane also mocks Diddy in the music video, recreating scenes from The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” video.

If all that wasn’t enough, references to Diddy’s alleged crimes, including multiple shootings, underage girls, drugging women and blowing up Kid Cudi’s car litter the track.

Gucci Mane also mentions Diddy’s “shorty wop,” Yung Miami, and his nemesis, 50 Cent. “Some n##### wanna boss me, I’m not 50/But get a n#### ass touched like Biggie, no Diddy,” he raps.

50 Cent, who never misses an opportunity to ruthlessly mock Diddy, caught wind of Gucci Mane’s track. He posted a clip of the video on Instagram and he’s clearly a fan.

“Oh s### WOP TOOK DA HIT,” he wrote in the caption. “Diddy POPPED. That’s what you get fvcking wit me !”

Earlier on Wednesday, Fiddy reacted to the news Diddy’s alleged drug mule has been charged with felony possession.

“Puffy got him the same lawyer he got shine,” 50 Cent wrote, a reference to the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting which Gucci Mane also highlights in TakeDat.