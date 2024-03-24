The Streets Have Abandoned “Pause” For “No Diddy” And 50 Cent Loves It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The phrase “No Diddy” is sweeping the digital streets and it has an impact on Hip-Hop that goes all the way up to 50 Cent.

Dame Dash is not going to like this. The creator of “pause” may take exception to what is happening. Why? There seems to be a new sheriff in town and it is “No Diddy.” This is not to be confused with “No Diggity,” which means “no doubt.”

“No Diddy” is swiftly gaining traction all over the place.

The “No Diddy” phrase emergence truly popped off in the “chatty patty” conversation between DJ Akademiks and Philadelphia rapper Quilly. They mostly talked about Meek Mill on the Off the Record podcast, but Quilly kept using the term “No Diddy” in the episode that first aired on the 19th.

But it was not until producer BNYX used it on Twitter. He simply said: “I put all my guys in positions. no diddy.” And then it took off. Diddy faces a rash of recent legal issues that includes allegations of sexual misconduct. Most recently, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual assault, harassment, and exploitation. This is so serious and yet people take nothing seriously!

I put all my guys in positions. no diddy — BNYX® 🇭🇹 (@BNYX) March 20, 2024

And you knew 50 would have something to say.

50 Cent has been relentless, known for his ruthless jabs at Diddy. But Fif has co-signed and endorsed the term on his IG page. “No Diddy. Oh, I fk wit son that’s my man No Diddy. I’ll Boom you right Now! Fk outta here! LOL,” he said on IG. What ain’t so funny is the fact that he’s plotting a documentary project exploring Diddy’s alleged wild life.

There are levels to this “No Diddy” stuff but look at this ensemble of posts. Tell me what you think.

🚨Kai Cenat reacts to people saying “No Diddy” instead of “no h###”‼️🚨 pic.twitter.com/YSyzcj85sq — Echo  (@JUlCETHEKIDD) March 24, 2024