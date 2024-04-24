Diddy’s Alleged “Mule” Enters Plea In Drug Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former Syracuse basketball player Brendan Paul was identified as Diddy’s drug mule in producer Lil Rod’s lawsuit against the Hip-Hop mogul.

The man accused of being Diddy’s drug mule pleaded not guilty to cocaine possession in Florida on Wednesday (April 24). According to multiple reports, Brendan Paul did not appear in court for his arraignment. The 25-year-old suspect’s lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

“We entered Brendan’s plea of not guilty in court today,” attorney Brian Bieber told Miami’s WPLG. “We will be dealing with this case in the courtroom, not the court of public opinion.”

Paul was arrested for cocaine possession and possession of a controlled substance in March. Police apprehended him on the same day the feds raided Diddy’s homes to investigate allegations of sex trafficking.

Cops said Paul brought cocaine and marijuana candy on a chartered plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Diddy was a suspected passenger on the flight, but Paul’s arrest report did not mention the Hip-Hop mogul. Paul was released on $2,500 bond.

Prosecutors dropped Paul’s possession of a controlled substance charge. The former Syracuse basketball player was named in producer Lil Rod’s bombshell lawsuit against Diddy. Lil Rod claimed Paul obtained and distributed drugs and guns for Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

Lil Rod accused Diddy of running a “dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization.” The producer filed the lawsuit after multiple women sued Diddy for sexual assault.

The Bad Boy Records founder maintained his innocence. Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer criticized Homeland Security’s “excessive show of force and hostility” after March’s raids.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” Dyer said. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Diddy settled a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie in November 2023. No settlements have been reached with the rest of his accusers.