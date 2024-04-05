COMFIRMED: Sean “Diddy” Combs’s Son Christian Sued Over Sexual Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

More problems for Diddy. His son Christian Combs has been sued for sexually assaulting a woman. Read The details here!

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s 26-year-old son Christian Combs has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit.

In another legal blow for the Combs family, Grace O’Marcaigh is suing Christian for alleged sexual assault, sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit, which AllHipHop was the first to report on, was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, O’Marcaigh claimed Christian drugged and sexually assaulted her while she was employed as a steward on a yacht chartered by Diddy in December 2022.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper, as the person who chartered the boat, was named as a defendant in the lawsuit for premises liability and for aiding and abetting his son in the alleged assault.

“Like father, like son,” attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who is representing O’Marcaigh, said to NBC News about the legal action. “It gives us no joy or pleasure in filing this suit against Christian Combs who has clearly adopted his father’s pattern and practice of depravity.”

O’Marcaigh is seeking unspecified damages.

This marks the first lawsuit to accuse Christian of sexual assault.

His 54-year-old father has been hit with five sexual assault lawsuits since November.

The one filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie has been settled, but the others remain ongoing.

On March 25, federal agents raided the mogul’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of their investigation into alleged sex trafficking.

Christian was handcuffed during the raids but not arrested, while Diddy was neither detained nor arrested.

After the raids, Diddy’s lawyer Aaron Dyer maintained his client’s innocence and described the operation as “nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

He added in his statement, “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”