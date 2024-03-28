Lawyer Suing Diddy Accuses Christian Combs Of Drugging, Assaulting A Jane Doe – Lawsuit Coming

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A lawsuit implicates Christian Combs in serious allegations amidst his father, Diddy’s ongoing legal and public relations nightmares.

Christian “King” Combs, son of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, is the subject of serious allegations as the drama surrounding his father continues to play out.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, known for taking high-profile cases against celebrities, has revealed his intentions to file a lawsuit implicating Christian in a grave matter.

The lawyer’s client, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, has already set legal sights on Diddy with claims of monumental proportion claiming sexual trafficking, gun running, drug dealing and other wild allegations.

Added to this is a new Jane Doe, who plans to file a lawsuit claiming she was sexually assaulted by Christian.

As of now, the specifics of the lawsuit against Christian remain under wraps, but Blackburn asserts it involves allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting the woman, whose identity has yet to be disclosed.

The accusations come amidst a tumultuous time for the Combs family, following a series of federal raids on Diddy’s properties and a $30 million lawsuit against the patriarch himself.

While the lawsuit is pending, the announcement brings unwelcome attention to Christian Combs, a rising figure in the Hip-Hop community and fashion world.

He was previously in a relationship with Breah Hicks, an association that spanned nearly seven years.

His current involvement with model Raven Tracy has already made headlines after she got Christian’s name tattooed on her backside.

More recently, she publicly supported Christian by posting a picture of herself loving on her man after the raids and another on Thursday (March 28) of them working out together.

Raven Tracy has faced significant backlash online amid the legal storm surrounding her boyfriend. Negative comments are flooding her Instagram as the allegations against Christian come to light.

Lawyer Tyrone Blackburn is no stranger to the spotlight, representing clients in cases against figures such as T.I. and his wife, Tiny, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.