50 Cent Mocks Young Buck’s Arrest With Ruthless Insults

50 Cent continued to insult Young Buck on a social media, this time targeting his friend-turned-foe over a recent arrest for vandalism.

Young Buck’s latest arrest gave 50 Cent more material for jokes.

50 Cent taunted his former collaborator in an Instagram post on Thursday (February 3). The social media insults started up again after Young Buck was apprehended for vandalizing his ex-girlfriend’s property.

“Buck B-Unit Bi sexual Unit,” 50 Cent wrote. “Leave that girl alone. she didn’t know he had all this s### going on,none of us did. And He best be coming up wit my money. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

Young Buck showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s home and damaged her property on Wednesday (February 2). She told police he kicked her door when she refused to answer. After he left, she discovered damage to her vehicle.

The Tennessee native was charged with vandalism over $1,000. He was released after posting a $1,000 bond and will have a court date in March.

50 Cent has been mocking Young Buck’s sexuality for years now. But the G-Unit boss also made a point to reference the embattled rapper’s debt.

According to 50 Cent, Young Buck still hasn’t fulfilled his contractual obligations to G-Unit. The Power executive producer claims his friend-turned-foe owes him $250,000.

Young Buck’s money troubles forced him to file for bankruptcy. The case has gotten complicated as he’s been accused of hiding hundreds of thousands of dollars from the bankruptcy estate.