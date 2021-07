Rap super star turned TV producer 50 Cent has another new show lined up – a celebrity battle rap show!

50 Cent is still on TV mogul grind, launching a new competitive Hip-Hop reality series titled “Unrapped.”

According to Deadline, this project will be produced by his G-Unit Film & Television company and SFO Entertainment.

50 Cent will set up a contest where celebrity contestants will be coached by some rap mentors in a battle rap tournament.

Week after week, the opps will go head-to-head until the winner emerges as the number one emcee.

They have recently started casting.

50 Cent is set to be the exec producer of the project, alongside Antonio Collier, Jon Sheinberg, Susie Ursitti Sheinberg, Gwen Osborne, and Matt Feige.

50 Cent said, “I am excited to expand my relationship with ABC. Unrapped brings G-Unit Film and Television’s ability to put incredible music and musical talent on screen to the competition space.”

Many are wondering how this show will fare in a market seemingly saturated with Hip-Hop reality/ competition shows.

Netflix is gearing up for its second season of “Rhythm + Flow,” where the judges are Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris.

Last year, they discovered Grammy Award-nominated D Smoke.

Also in comp with 50 Cent’s show is Nick Cannon’s history-making rap variety show.

VH1 is about to drop the 16th season of their incredibly successful, Wild ‘N Out with Hip-Hop mogul Nick Cannon.

This show is coming back after being canceled last year due to Anti-Semitic comments from the series’ host.

Because of its battle rap nature, “Unrapped” will be in direct competition with the Ultimate Rap League’s various programming, specifically their Ultimate Madness franchise.

Competition breeds quality for the culture. Let’s see who rises to the top.