50 Cent Poses With Republican & Democrat Reps Amid Capitol Hill Hearing—Including Boebert

50 Cent is utilizing his trip to Washington D.C. to the fullest!

50 Cent may be ramping up his support of and or alignment with both conservative and liberal representatives amid his ongoing and long-running battle with spirits company Beam Suntory.

On Wednesday (June 5), the G-Unit Films mogul shared a series of posts on Instagram in which he was pictured side-by-side with elite members of the United States government during his trip to Capitol Hill and The White House with civil right attorney Ben Crump.

During his time in Washington D.C., 50 Cent visited with several congressional members including democratic reps Joyce Beatty (Ohio), Troy Carter (Louisiana) and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a photo he posted with Atlanta rep Nikema Williams, 50 Cent joked that he turned down her invitation to visit the city because “we already got Tyler [Perry] out there.” The most popular photo he shared, though, featured controversial Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert pinning her hair back as 50 Cent wrapped his arm around her waist.

“Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good,” 50 Cent wrote in the post.

In addition to attracting more t han 70,000 likes within an hour, the post drew a number of notable public figures to the comment section, including former Rap City host Big Tigger.

“lol. She wanna g#### Fif too,” Tigger remarked, referring to Boerbert’s checkered past.

Boebert has been no stranger to controversy throughout her political career, frequently making headlines for her actions and statements. Among her many scandals, Boebert has faced criticism for her hardline stance on gun rights, once famously posing with a group of young children all holding firearms for a holiday card, which drew widespread backlash.

Last year, Boebert found herself embroiled in yet another scandal when she was reportedly kicked out of a Denver theatre for inappropriate behavior. Witnesses claimed she was vaping and groping her date’s groin during a performance, actions that were deemed disruptive and unacceptable by the theatre staff and reportedly prompted her removal.

Overall, it seems the “Window Shopper” rapper utilized his moment with the reps he posed with to his benefit, as he continued to apply pressure to Beam Sentry in subsequent posts.

50 Cent recently promised to take his grievances against Beam Suntory to Congress, after accusing employees of stealing millions of dollars from his brands, the dispute snowballed into a $6 million lawsuit.

“No matter what level you make it to there will always be obstacles,” 50 Cent wrote in a follow-up post. “@suntorygloblespirits insists on letting this be a on going problem. OK here we go!”

Check out the post with Boebert above.