50 Cent Predicts End Of The World As Donald Trump Raises $200M In 3 Days Since Guilty Verdict 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent believes the world is coming to an end after Donald Trump racked up $200M in donations following his felony conviction.

Donald Trump has reportedly racked up $200 million in donations in three days after being found guilty of 34 felonies, prompting 50 Cent to jokingly predict the end of days.

On Sunday (June 2), the entertainment mogul shared his reaction alongside a report of the former president’s fundraising efforts.

“SMH don’t worry the world’s almost over,” he wrote in the caption. “Just enjoy the moment and be happy.”

Trump’s campaign donations were revealed by his son, Eric, during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

“We’re well over $70 million. This is $21 donations, $43 donations, right, small dollar donations,” Eric Trump claimed.“If you add the large dollar donations to it, you’re over $200 million.”

Last week, 50 Cent shared his surprise at vitriolic Trump supporters venting after Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money trial. Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be convicted of a crime following his conviction on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump joined TikTok this weekend, despite his attempts to ban the platform on national security grounds during his presidency. He posted a video to launch his account, showing his arrival at a recent UFC fight. The video attracted more than three million likes and followers since Saturday (June 1).