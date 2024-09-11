50 Cent Questions Hurricane Chris’ Intelligence As Beef Ramps Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hurricane Chris may regret antagonizing 50 Cent. The G-Unit boss trolled Hurricane Chris by reacting to a viral clip of the Shreveport native struggling to pronounce “educational.”

“This is what happens when the edunacational system fails you IN THE 50 states of America,” 50 Cent captioned the clip, intentionally misspelling “educational” on Instagram.

Hurricane Chris responded, “I was talking too damn fast.”

50 Cent and Hurricane Chris’ beef stemmed from the Humor & Harmony festival in Shreveport. Hurricane Chris, arguably the most famous rapper from Shreveport, criticized 50 Cent for not booking local artists and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city’s police department.

“You threw a m############ concert in Louisiana and didn’t book no Louisiana legends, ain’t put no bankroll in any Louisiana legends’ pockets, but you paid the police half a million dollars,” Hurricane Chris said. “What type of b#### ass s### is that?”

50 Cent set up shop in Shreveport, making it the home of G-Unit Studios. Shreveport officials praised 50 Cent for his investment in the city, but Hurricane Chris saw things differently.

“Shreveport had cheap ass land, he came and bought that s### and a n#### don’t give a f### about f###### with us,” Hurricane Chris said. “He just showed you that by paying the police a half a million dollars when we got young n##### out here starving. We got young n##### out here killing each other. That f###### money could have went to anything to help the youth. We don’t need more money invested into the police.”

Hurricane Chris claimed his attack on 50 Cent was a “big misunderstanding” in an interview with Shreveport’s KSLA.

“I definitely had no malice,” he said. “It was just me wanting to see my community be respected. I had already seen him come into the community and disrespect the culture and names. And it came out because I was in one of those moods.”

Hurricane Chris took shots at 50 Cent after speaking to KSLA, declaring he could out-rap the TV mogul.