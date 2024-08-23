Hurricane Chris Walks Back 50 Cent Viral Rant: “Big Misunderstanding” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After criticizing 50 Cent and calling him a “culture vulture,” Hurricane Chris believes they should have a sit-down.

Hurricane Chris has had a change of heart after criticizing 50 Cent over his recent Humor & Harmony Festival in Shreveport, LA.

Chris went viral after calling out the G-Unit mogul for not booking local artists and shelling out $500,000 on law enforcement during the four-day event. He doubled down, calling 50 Cent a “culture vulture,” after Fiddy responded by trolling him.

50 Cent responds to Hurricane Chris, who is upset that no Louisiana artists were booked to perform at his comedy showcase in Shreveport. pic.twitter.com/b0brtDjlJZ — Baboon Forest Entertainment (@BaboonForestEnt) August 19, 2024

Hurricane Chris is not done with 50 cent. pic.twitter.com/R8BCB7ps3A — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) August 19, 2024

Nonetheless, Hurricane Chris now claims he meant no ill will and wants to have a sit down with 50 Cent.

“It’s no hate. It’s all love, but I must voice my opinion because I been here, and I been in Shreveport,” Chris told KSLA News 12 in an interview published Thursday (August 22).

“I definitely had no malice,” he continued. “It was just me wanting to see my community be respected. I had already seen him come into the community and disrespect the culture and names, and it came out because I was in one of those moods.”

Louisiana-born artist Fredo Bang also hit back at the “A Bay Bay” rapper’s viral remarks. “Hurricane,” he said. “If he didn’t put no Louisiana artists, Louisiana legends, who the f### I am then?”

Chris expressed frustration that too few hard working local artists were hired to perform. “[Shreveport does] have artists,” he continued. “A lot of artists, more artists than that I can’t even name that would rock stages like that. It’s not about me.”

According to Hurricane Chris, the whole affair was just a “big misunderstanding,” and he’s “willing” to collaborate with 50 Cent in the future.