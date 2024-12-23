50 Cent Reacts To Lil Baby’s “Crazy” $8M Gambling Loss 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent poked fun at Lil Baby after the Atlanta rapper admitted he once gambled and lost between $8 million to $9 million in one session.

50 Cent was speaking for most people when he shared his reaction to Lil Baby’s recent admission that he once lost $8 million to $9 million in less than two days in a casino.

The G-Unit founder, who previously cast Lil Baby in his BMF series, was stunned to hear about this loss. Over the weekend, he shared an Instagram clip of Baby reflecting on the loss, jokingly expressing relief that no one lost their life over it.

In addition to Lil Baby, 50 Cent poked fun at his frenemy, Floyd Mayweather.

“Nah these young [ninjas] crazy,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “8 million Gambling. I thought only Floyd do s### like that. LOL come out the joint looking distraught. I’m just glad he didn’t kill no body.”

The Atlanta native opened up about his gambling habits during a recent appearance on Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place” podcast. According to the “BAND4BAND” hitmaker, the seven-figure loss put him off betting for life.

“$8 million,” he replied when Yachty asked about his heaviest gambling loss. “Like one day, probably like 40 hours straight, I lost like $8 million, $9 million. I made myself stop gambling.”

Lil Baby disclosed that he took extreme measures by turning to his longtime friend, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, to draft a letter prohibiting him from entering any casinos.

“I had Mike Rubin write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino,” Lil Baby admitted. “I don’t gamble no more.”

Elsewhere during his interview with Lil Yachty, Lil Baby addressed his relationship with Rubin. He also reflected on his reaction to the viral photo of them at a party last year.

Meanwhile Lil Baby is gearing up to drop two new albums in 2025. He told Lil Yachty that both WHAM (Who Hard As Me) and Dominique are set to drop in 2025.