50 Cent Urges “Keep The Kids Away” From Mike Tyson Amid Viral Interview With Kid Reporter 

50 Cent reacted to Mike Tyson’s viral interview with young reporter Jazlyn Guerra —known as Jazzy’s World TV.

50 Cent is poking fun at Mike Tyson while praising a young reporter following a viral interview ahead of the Boxing legend’s fight with Jake Paul.

On Thursday (November 14), 14-year-old reporter Jazlyn Guerra, known as Jazzy’s World TV, asked Mike Tyson about the legacy he would like to leave behind.

However, Tyson, in fight mode ahead of Friday’s clash with Paul, didn’t mince his words, sharing a very dark answer.

“I don’t believe in the word legacy. I just think it’s another word for ego,” he replied. “Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just some word everyone grabbed onto. … It means absolutely nothing to me. I’m just passing through. I’ma die and it’s gon’ to be over. Who cares about legacy after that?

“What a big ego. I want people to think I’m this, I’m great. No, I’m nothing. We’re just dead. We’re dust, we’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing.”

Like a pro, Jazzy took his response in her stride, thanking Tyson for his unique answer. However, Tyson wasn’t finished.

“Can you really imagine somebody saying: ‘I really want my legacy to be this way’ … you’re dead?” he added. “You think someone really wants to think about you? Where’s the audacity – I want people to think about me when I’m gone. Who the f### cares about me when I’m gone?”

The clip went viral, catching the attention of 50 Cent, who chided Mike Tyson while giving Jazzy her flowers.

“Got Damn it ! Mike ya scaring the kids, WTF chill,” he wrote on Instagram. “Note to self, keep the kids away from Mike. @jazzysworldtv very precessional baby.”

Jazzy Shares Heartwarming Moment With Mike Tyson

This isn’t Jazzy’s first interview with Mike Tyson. She previously talked to him about his late beloved boxing trainer and childhood legal guardian, C## D’Amato.

Jazzy warmed Tyson’s frosty demeanor in their latest talk, gifting him a C## D’Amato trading card from her personal collection.

“Thank you very much,” Tyson said, adding, “I’m really honored.”

Watch their entire interview below and check out AllHip-Hop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur’s interview with Mike Tyson here.