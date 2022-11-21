50 Cent Reacts To Date Being Set For Alleged Penis Enhancement Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s lawsuit against Perfection Plastic Surgery And Medical Spa owner Angela Kogan could head to trial next summer.

50 Cent sued Kogan for supposedly suggesting the entertainer received penis enlargement surgery. A recent report by AllHipHop revealed a Florida judge scheduled the trial date for July 3, 2023. The judge also called on both parties to complete mediation by March 23, 2023.

“The appearance of counsel and each party or representatives of each party with full authority to enter into a full and complete compromise and settlement is mandatory,” stated Judge Robert Scola in court documents.

Scola continued, “If insurance is involved, an adjuster with authority up to the policy limits or the most recent demand, whichever is lower, must attend. All proceedings of the mediation will be confidential and privileged.”

Has Angela Kogan Hurt Her Business By Legally Battling With The Hip Hop Mogul?

50 Cent has now reacted to AllHipHop‘s article about his civil case against Angela Kogan. The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album creator addressed the ongoing legal situation on his Instagram page.

“Yeah, my d_ck is a BIG DEAL. Set for trial in July, no enhancement necessary, these fools put themselves out of business. SMH,” wrote 50 Cent in the social media post’s caption.

An Attorney For Angela Kogan Calls 50 Cent’s Claims “Frivolous”

Angela Kogan insisted The Shade Room, not Perfection, implied 50 Cent received cosmetic surgery for his penis. The celebrity news blog used a photo of Kogan with 50 Cent for an article about the MedSpa CEO. The Shade Room‘s image also featured the 🍆emoji.

Darren Heitner, Kogan’s lawyer, admitted to TMZ that Perfection Plastic Surgery And Medical Spa did provide 50 Cent with unnamed services. However, Heitner confirmed the procedure did not involve penile enhancement.

“Our clients did not take a single action to cause any damage to Mr. Jackson’s professional or personal reputation and will vigorously defend against the frivolous claims that have been publicly filed against them and their thriving business,” stated attorney Darren Heitner.