EXCLUSIVE: Trial Over 50 Cent’s Penis Set For July 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent will battle a MedSpa owner in court unless the two can reach a settlement in the coming months.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, 50 Cent’s lawsuit against MedSpa owner Angela Kogan will head to trial in July. The 47-year-old rapper sued Kogan for allegedly implying he received penis enlargement surgery.

A Florida judge scheduled the trial for July 3, 2023. 50 Cent and Kogan must participate in mediation, which needs to be completed by March 23, 2023.

“The appearance of counsel and each party or representatives of each party with full authority to enter into a full and complete compromise and settlement is mandatory,” Judge Robert Scola informed 50 Cent and Kogan. “If insurance is involved, an adjuster with authority up to the policy limits or the most recent demand, whichever is lower, must attend. All proceedings of the mediation will be confidential and privileged.”

He added, “If mediation is not conducted, the case may be stricken from the trial calendar, and other sanctions may be imposed.”

50 Cent claimed he suffered public embarrassment from an implication he went to Kogan’s Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa for penile enhancement. Kogan denied any wrongdoing, noting she never suggested the G-Unit boss underwent surgery.

Kogan criticized 50 Cent for pursuing legal action against her. She assumed his real gripe was with The Shade Room, which ran a story about penis enlargement.

The MedSpa owner was interviewed for the article, which featured a photo of her posing with 50 Cent. The Shade Room added an eggplant emoji to the picture for a social media post.

Kogan said 50 Cent received MedSpa services from her in exchange for the photo. The deal allowed her to share the image on social media.

50 Cent believed Kogan was to blame for any insinuation about him getting penis enlargement surgery. Kogan wanted the lawsuit dismissed.

“The entirety of [50 Cent’s] complaint crumbles under the truth of the matter,” her attorneys argued. “[His] embarrassment as the butt of social media jokes is one thing, but to weaponize such embarrassment for the purpose of seeking equitable and/or monetary damages from Defendants borders on abuse of process.”