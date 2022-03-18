50 Cent Reacts To Jussie Smollett Being Released From Jail

Fiddy shares a post about the troubled actor with his 28 million IG followers.

The general public probably best knows Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson nowadays as the executive producer of the Power franchise. However, 50 Cent’s Instagram following likely best know him for his troll posts.

Jackson is once again sharing his thoughts about a trending topic. This time, the 46-year-old Hip Hop mogul takes aim at former Empire star Jussie Smollett.

An Illinois Appellate Court granted Smollett’s release from jail on $150,000 bond while the actor appeals his 150-day sentence. Last December, a jury convicted Smollett on five counts of felony disorderly conduct.

“👀They let this fool out in less than a week. LOL,” wrote 50 Cent on Instagram. The IG post included a screenshot of a Deadline article that reported Jussie Smollett served less than seven days behind bars.

Back in January 2019, Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in Chicago. The openly gay, African-American entertainer told police investigators homophobic/racist Donald Trump supporters assaulted him. Smollett still maintains he did not lie about the attack.

Besides being sentenced to 150 days in jail, Cook County Judge James Linn also sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation. Plus, he must pay the city of Chicago over $120,000 in restitution and a fine of $25,000.

Several celebrities have come out in support of Jussie Smollett. His sister, Lovecraft Country actress Jurnee Smollett, stated her sibling should be free. Fellow Empire alum, Taraji P. Henson, compared Jussie’s situation to the murder of Emmett Till.