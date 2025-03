Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent playfully fueled speculation about rekindling his romance with Vivica A. Fox after reacting to a viral video about her rumored BBL.

50 Cent is considering spinning the block, hinting at rekindling his romance with Vivica A. Fox after a viral video sparked renewed gossip about her rumored Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure.

The viral video featured Fox attending a recent event and bore the caption: “Vivica Fox celebrates getting a successful BBL at 60 years old.” The G-Unit mogul reposted the clip to his social media, adding the teasing caption, “Wait let me see.

Speculation regarding Fox’s cosmetic enhancements first emerged last September after her guest appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show.” Observant viewers took to social media, claiming the actress appeared to have undergone cosmetic treatments, including BBL, fillers and Botox.

Fox addressed the chatter head-on, responding via Instagram. “I’M SMILING & HAPPY!” she wrote. “JEEZ! NO WORRIES! I’M GUUD DAWLING!”

50 Cent’s remarks come more than two decades after his brief but highly publicized romance with the actress in 2003.

Their relationship famously unraveled amid accusations from 50 Cent that Vivica A. Fox leveraged their romance for publicity, allegations which Fox claimed significantly damaged her image.

Through the years, Fox has openly and repeatedly described the rapper as “the love of my life,” candidly reflecting on their past. In a revealing 2021 interview, she admitted without hesitation, “The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always — he was the love of my life.”

50 Cent, for his part, has echoed similar sentiments of nostalgia, explaining that external pressures ultimately drove them apart.

“I’m never bothered by when she says that,” he said in 2021. “At the time that we actually connected with each other, we were unconscious of everything else.”

Nonetheless, his views on Fox have changed over the years. Last March, the rapper shared a throwback clip of himself publicly flirting with Fox at the 2003 BET Awards, expressing regret for his past impulsiveness.

“I look back at some of the s### that I did,” he wrote on Instagram. “I gotta learn to shut the f### up. Look at that look at end that’s trouble.”