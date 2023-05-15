50 Cent Regrets Hanging Upside Down For Super Bowl Performance 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent said recreating the upside-down crunches from the “In Da Club” video for the Super Bowl Halftime Show was a mistake.

50 Cent has admitted that he made a mistake during the iconic 2022 Super Bowl and should never have decided to hang upside down.

The G-Unit founder was a surprise guest at last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. He joined a legendary Hip-Hop lineup featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. 50 Cent wasn’t on the lineup and shocked fans when he emerged in the middle of the show, suspended upside down from the ceiling to perform “In Da Club.”

However, in retrospect, Fiddy believes he went too hard and didn’t need to do all of that.

“I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl,” 50 Cent USA Today. “Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got and I had to put myself upside down.”

Relive the epic Super Bowl Halftime Show below and watch 50 Cent in the “In Da Club” video at the end of the page.

He also jokingly told the outlet that somebody should have stepped in and told him not to take the risk. If he had fallen, he would have become a classic internet meme and been the butt of jokes for a long time.

After the Super Bowl performance, 50 Cent was mocked by fans online who noticed he gained a few pounds since 2003 when he first did the upside-down crunches in the “In Da Club” video. However, he made light of the weight gain, sharing an article about the “fat-shaming haters.”

“I call this teasing me,” he tweeted back in February last year. “They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”