50 Cent Reignites Young Buck Beef By Revisiting Transgender Scandal

50 Cent continues to be the aggressor in his grudge match with Young Buck following his recent social media posts.

On Thursday (March 14), the G-Unit creator took a moment to issue a special Throwback Thursday post on Twitter (X) featuring none other than his estranged rap peer Young Buck. In the brief tweet, 50 Cent appeared to allude to finally gaining clarity on the incident depicted in the photo, when Buck appeared to refuse to take a photo with a fan.

“Didn’t make sense when we was taking the pic, but it makes whole lot of sense now,” he wrote. “That boy like them boys! gunitbrands.com.

As if 50 Cent’s Twitter post wasn’t enough, he also re-shared the photo on Instagram with the same caption.

Didn’t make sense when we was taking the pic, but it makes whole lot of sense now. 😆😆😆That boy like them boys! https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/YeHHX73Qqe — 50cent (@50cent) March 14, 2024

50 Cent has notoriously ridiculed Buck for the rumors swirling around his sexuality. Following Young Buck’s 2022 arrest for a domestic disturbance, 50 made fun of him and his situation in an Instagram post, claiming his former associate was “Buck B-Unit Bi sexual Unit.” He even took shots at Young Buck throughout his expansive Final Lap Tour last year.

The pair of posts mark a trend of 50 Cent picking on Young Buck, who recently spoke about it during appearance on Steve O’s podcast.

“We was once brothers,” he said. “I’ve always looked at you as big bro. Yes, I made mistakes too but I’ve never did anything to try to take food out of your mouth or stop you from eating. See how aggressive he is to me. Is he trying to Ja Rule me?”

