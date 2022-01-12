50 Cent dropped the Lil Durk and Jeremih-assisted track “Power Powder Respect,” which will be the theme song for ‘Power Book IV: Force.’

50 Cent shared the theme song for his upcoming show Power Book IV: Force on Wednesday (January 12).

The G-Unit rapper enlisted the help of Lil Durk and Jeremih for the track titled “Power Powder Respect.” 50 Cent collaborated with two Chicago natives since Power Book IV: Force is set in the Windy City.

Power Book IV: Force is scheduled to premiere via Starz on February 6. The 50 Cent-produced spinoff follows Tommy Egan, one of the main characters from the original Power series.

“As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades,” Starz revealed in its logline for the show. “What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews.”

The synopsis continued, “In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them — but holds the power to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.”

Listen to 50 Cent, Lil Durk and Jeremih’s “Power Powder Respect” above. Watch a trailer for the new series below.