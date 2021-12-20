50 Cent Reflects On His Career, Says He’s Top 10 Dead Or Alive

50 Cent claimed he’s Top 10 dead or alive while teasing the possibility of his next album being his last LP.

50 Cent believes he’s one of the best Hip Hop artists of all time.

The G-Unit boss declared himself as Top 10 dead or alive in an Instagram post on Monday (December 20). He also claimed his next album could be his final LP while boasting about his accomplishments.

“Smile my next album might be my last,” 50 Cent wrote. “I terrorized hip hop for 14 years,don’t believe me Nielsen, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh Nah I’m Top 10 dead or alive and i’m not done @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

50 Cent hasn’t dropped a studio album since 2014’s Animal Ambition. He released a free mixtape titled The Kanan Tape in 2015 and a greatest hits compilation in 2017.

Although 50 Cent’s been quiet on the music front in recent years, he’s been very busy in the world of television. He’s built an empire at Starz, executive producing multiple shows for the network.

The veteran rapper has produced hits such as Power, its spin-offs and BMF for Starz in addition to the legal drama For Life on ABC. He’s got more series in the works too, including the recently announced Queen Nzinga and a show about Snoop Dogg’s murder case.

50 Cent’s latest single, “Wish Me Luck,” was released in September and served as the theme song for BMF. The track featured Snoop Dogg, Moneybagg Yo and Charlie Wilson.

Stream “Wish Me Luck” here.