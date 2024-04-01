50 Cent Replaces Chris Brown On Dreamville Fest Lineup – Fans Are Outraged

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Unforeseen circumstances” led to 50 Cent replacing Chris Brown as one of the 2024 Dreamville Fest headliners.

Dreamville Fest organizers upset fans by announcing a major lineup change on Monday (April 1). The festival replaced Chris Brown, one of its headliners, with 50 Cent less than a week before the event.

50 Cent was not the only replacement. Festival organizers recruited Hunxho to step in for Muni Long.

“We are excited to share that 50 Cent and Hunxho have been added to the lineup!” Dreamville Fest wrote on social media. “See you this weekend! Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chris Brown and Muni Long are no longer performing at Dreamville Fest.”

The reshuffled lineup did not sit well with fans. Dreamville’s Instagram comments and X (formerly known as Twitter) replies became filled with complaints.

Some fans claimed it was the worst lineup in Dreamville Fest’s short history. Others wondered if the announcement was just an April Fools’ joke, but a festival spokesperson said it was “definitely real.”

The 2024 Dreamville Fest will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 6-7. J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, SZA and the newly booked 50 Cent will headline the festival.

This year’s list of performers includes ScHoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Jeezy, Lil Yachty, Monica, Teezo Touchdown, TiaCorine and Rae Sremmurd. The event will feature every member of the Dreamville roster except Ari Lennox.

Fans questioned why Lennox was missing from this year’s Dreamville lineup when it was revealed in March. Lennox and festival organizers did not comment on her absence. The singer has not performed since her difficult experience as the opening act on Rod Wave’s tour. An audience member threw a water bottle at her at one of the shows.

Tickets are still available for the 2024 Dreamville Fest. Two-day general admission costs $349.99.

Take a glimpse at the fan reaction to 50 Cent replacing Brown below.