It appears 50 Cent has flip-flopped on his endorsement of Donald Trump. After telling his Instagram followers to re-elect the president because he mischaracterized Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s tax plan for the wealthy and he did not care if Trump does not like Black people, the Hip Hop mogul is now throwing the POTUS under the bus.
“What, another spin. F### Donald Trump, I never liked him. For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon,” tweeted 50 on Saturday.
👀a what, 😳another spin 💫Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. 🤨for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Tya6EqDBFt
— 50cent (@50cent) October 25, 2020
50 Cent’s new message was a response to his ex-girlfriend, comedian Chelsea Handler, who called him out during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Over the last several days, Handler blasted the Queens native on social media for supporting Trump’s attempt to return to the White House for four more years.
However, Handler also faced backlash for comments she made on Fallon. At one point the 45-year-old former television host said, “I had to remind [50 Cent] that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.” Many people took issue with a Caucasian woman telling an African-American man he could not vote for the Republican candidate.
Biden made similar controversial remarks in May while speaking with Charlamagne Tha God of The Breakfast Club. At the moment, Charlamagne is still publicly backing the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket, and the outspoken media personality recently distanced himself from 50 Cent’s previous recommendation to cast a ballot for Trump, by saying, “Unlike 50 Cent, I can’t pick racism and bigotry and fascism. I can’t choose that over my finances. My finances might just have to take a hit.”