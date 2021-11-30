50 Cent Reveals Lil Durk & Jeremih Will Join Him On “Power Book IV: Force” Theme Song

50 Cent also gave “BMF” star, and son of big Meech, Lil Meech” Flenory Jr’ his flowers and said, “He deserves everything he got coming.”

50 Cent has revealed that the theme song for his upcoming Power universe spinoff, “Power Book IV: Force” will have an authentic Chicago sound, with two of the city’s freshest talents on board.

50 Cent’s new series will follow Tommy as he “cut’s ties and puts New York in his rear-view mirror for good” and makes his way to Chicago. Fif’s theme songs have become an important part of his shows and this upcoming one looks set to be the same.

The multimedia mogul has tapped two of Chicago’s most talented sons, Lil Durk and Jeremih, to join him on the track to accompany the show. 50 Cent took to Instagram on Monday (Nov. 29) to share news of the exciting collaboration.

“Ok the FORCE theme song is done. Me @lildurk and @jeremih coming soon,” Fiddy wrote. “BOOM! Chi-Town vibes. GreenLightGang.”

Elsewhere, 50 Cent recently disclosed that the new Power offshoot will be as action-packed as its predecessors.

“The way that New York was a character in ‘Power,’ Chicago is in ‘Force,’” he said. “Knowing Tommy’s temperament, knowing that he’s headfirst with everything he does, it’s just exciting out the gate. Like from episode 1.”

50 Cent Shows Love To Lil Meech

Meanwhile, 50 Cent took him out to recognize one of the hardworking cast members from his Starz hit series, “BMF,” Lil Meech. Fif shared a snippet of Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr’s recent appearance on the “All the Smoke Podcast.”

“He not lying @lilmeechbmf is the s###. he just left out how hard he worked for this,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “He deserves everything he got coming. I told him i’m gonna change his name to BIG MEECH after he break records again next season. 😆his daddy ain’t gonna like that s### ! LOL 🚦GLG @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi”

Watch Lil Meech On “All the Smoke” Below