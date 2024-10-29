50 Cent Reveals Why He Rejected Donald Trump’s $3M Performance Offer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump used 50 Cent’s song “Many Men” as entrance music after the former president survived an assassination attempt.

Donald Trump’s campaign tried to book 50 Cent for the Republican presidential candidate’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York. The G-Unit rapper told the Breakfast Club he turned down a $3 million offer to perform at the event, which was held on Sunday (October 27).

“I didn’t even go far,” he said regarding negotiations. “I wasn’t talking to them about [endorsing Trump]. I’m afraid of politics. I do not like no part of politics. No gangbanging, no politics. It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

50 Cent emphasized how strives to avoid religion and politics in his career. He joked about Kanye West being exiled to Japan for not avoiding those subjects.

“That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan,” 50 Cent said. “He said something about both of those things and now he can only go to Japan.”

Trump’s MSG rally created controversy a week before the presidential election. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe told racist jokes about Latinos – specifically targeting Puerto Ricans – at the event.

“I don’t know if you know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now,” Hinchcliffe said. “I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

Trump’s campaign issued a statement attempting to distance him from Hinchcliffe amid outrage.

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” they said.

Trump was asked about Hinchcliffe on Tuesday (October 29). The former president claimed he had no clue who the comedian was.

“I don’t know him,” Trump told ABC News. “Someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is.”

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump thought the joke received too much media attention.

“I think it’s a shame that there’s so much that’s been made about it,” she said. “It was not, obviously, a joke that was condoned in any way by the campaign, the RNC or Donald Trump. It was a comedian. And I just wish that people were actually looking at the impact of that actual rally in Madison Square Garden with all those people. It was really incredible. And I think it’s a shame that so much has been made of that.”

Election Day is November 5. Find your local voting site here.