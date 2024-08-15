50 Cent Revitalizing Shreveport With Housing & Youth Mentoring Initiatives In Ambitious Three-Phase Plan 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is gearing up to implement the next steps of his three-phase plan to invest in the community and people of Shreveport.

50 Cent is making good on his plans to transform Shreveport, continuing his three-phase plan to invest in the city following the success of his Humor and Harmony Festival.

The G-Unit mogul is gearing up for the next steps in his revitalization plan for the city that houses his G-Unit Film and Television Studios. However, 50 Cent’s vision for Shreveport is much more ambitious, with plans to regenerate the city and implement housing and youth programs.

On Wednesday (August 14), 50 Cent took to Instagram to unveil his vision. He shared a report detailing his plans to invest in the community, including initiatives for families to get on the property ladder and programs to mentor children.

“Ok the cats out the bag,” he wrote alongside the video. “Now you can see how I’m looking at SHREVEPORT!”

AllHipHop previously reported 50 Cent was pouring millions into Shreveport, purchasing and upgrading nearly two dozen downtown properties in phase one of his plan.

Meanwhile, G-Unit Film Studio’s Growth Advisor Orville Hall detailed 50 Cent’s next steps in his three-phase plan to local NBC affiliate KTAL.

“We start building houses,” Hall explained. “And we have an idea to grow in the community and help low to moderate-income families get mortgages. And phase three would move into the kids; we are going to go to each high school and put in media programs for kids to start training and mentor purposes. All these things for young people to have a positive environment.”