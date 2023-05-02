50 Cent Says “TV Will Never Be The Same” After Launching G-Unit Film Studio 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has major plans for his film and television empire, debuting the new 985,000 square feet G-Unit studios.

50 Cent is planning on expanding his ever-growing television and production empire with the introduction of a G-Unit film division, complete with a 985,000 square feet studio to boot.

After taking over television with a run of hit series like Power and BMF, Fiddy is ramping things up a notch. He took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil his latest venture and the next step to film and TV dominance.

He shared a video of the space, which is currently a blank canvas for him to build his dream on.

“Well, would you lookie here,” 50 Cent said in the video before adding, “985,000 square feet. Can you say G-Unit studios?”

Fif continued in the caption: “G-unit film &Tv 💣BOOM 💨 I need room to work 🤷🏽‍♂️ I don’t miss 🎯,” he penned “📺will never be the same.”

Check out the vast space in the video below.

50 Cent Announces The End Of His STARZ Partnership

50 Cent gained his considerable foothold in the industry with shows like Power, PowerBook II: Ghost, PowerBook III: Raising Kanan, and Powerbook IV: Force and BMF, in partnership with STARZ. However, last year Fiddy announced he ended his STARZ deal and filed a trademark for a new company for his upcoming projects.

“Shout out to BET, I won Hustler of the year. No one from music culture has had success in Television production. I have 25 shows now and I’ve made some big deals away from TV. I’m out of my deal at STARZ tomorrow,” he announced last September.

Meanwhile, in April, 50 Cent vowed not to sell any more shows to STARZ and expressed his regret over their deal.

“I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top TV shows in African American, and Latina households and I hate that I made them with the wrong people,” he penned on Instagram. “I’m not doing any BMF spin offs or selling any other shows to STARZ. ✌🏽”