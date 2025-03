Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is taunting Floyd Mayweather for calling Donald Trump the “best president” during a recent Fox Business appearance.

50 Cent is reviving his feud with longtime frenemy Floyd Mayweather, mocking the boxing legend for calling Donald Trump the “best president” in the history of the United States.

Earlier this week, he gushed over Trump during an appearance” on the Fox Business show “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

“We had Trump before, we didn’t appreciate him,” Mayweather stated. “I think Trump is a great president, actually he’s the best president in my eyes, he’s the best president we’ve ever had. Great business man and that’s what it’s about.”

Mayweather continued, praising Trump’s performance and suggesting that Americans are always upset, regardless of who is in office.

“Trump has done an amazing job and a lot of people around America are upset,” he added. “But no matter who goes into the White House we’re always upset. And I think Trump is the man for the job, he’s the best president in my eyes.”

50 Cent reposted the interview on Instagram Thursday (February 27), poking fun at Floyd Mayweather and repeating his previous claims about the boxer’s illiteracy.

“LOL YO you know how, when you’re in school and a kid eats the crayons,” 50 Cent wore in the caption. “Now you see what happens when they grow up. Spell BEST PRESIDENT champ! LOL.”

50 Cent’s trolling may have something to do with Mayweather recently partying with his rivals Big Meech and Rick Ross.

The G-Unit mogul has targeted anyone associating with the BMF co-founder amid their feud.

He recently criticized Detroit rapper 42 Dugg for giving Big Meech money following his release from jail last year.

“Your daddy my [ninja emoji],” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “You made a mistake giving Screech a $100K you could have given that to your [ninja emojis]’s. You always been hard-headed. WTF.”