50 Cent is reacting to Toronto rapper Top5 threatening to “crash out” on Big Meech in a heated social media exchange.

The drama unfolded when the controversial Toronto rapper and Drake affiliate posted a provocative video aimed at Big Meech and 50 Cent.

Top5 displayed an alleged Instagram DM from Big Meech in the clip, reading simply, “Nephew tap in.”

Laughing, Top5 said, “This f###### rat thought he could DM me.” He then urged 50 Cent to intervene and remove Meech from his inbox.

“N#### should have worked a regular job like my father, n####,” Top5 added. He further taunted Meech’s son, declaring, “Yo Lil Meech, call me, little n####.”

Top5 captioned the video with a message to 50 Cent: “Come get this fake 60 year old king pin out my dm before I crash out #BigScreeech.”

Never one to shy away from online confrontations, 50 Cent quickly reposted the video, adding his sarcastic comment.

“He probably want to borrow some money from you gangsta,” he wrote. “LOL.”

Top5 also shared screenshots of a DM mocking Lil Meech, adding fuel to the fire.

This latest incident comes amid an ongoing feud between 50 Cent and Big Meech. The conflict ignited after Big Meech appeared alongside 50 Cent’s longtime rival Rick Ross in a video for a “Welcome Home” concert. 50 Cent swiftly responded on Instagram, labeling Big Meech a “rat” and threatening to expose his alleged snitching.