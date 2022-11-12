50 Cent Savagely Chimes In On Possible Diddy Break Up With Yung Miami

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper is taking is shot at one of the finest girls in the game.

The weekend just started, and internet troll and all-around savage 50 Cent has already let loose. Now, who do you think today’s victim is? B-Diddy (yes, the B is for billion).

After MediaTakeOut posted a headline that read, “Yung Miami BREAKS Up With Diddy … After He ‘CUT’ Her Allowance To Just $200K A Month,” the South Jamaica rapper took to IG to clown Diddy.

“LOL Puffy you better fix this before I get to Miami, or you gonna be playing wit my old s###. LOL you know I don’t miss nothing Justin been knocked it off, we keep it player on this side,” 50 Cent wrote.

While most energy should be around the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper coming at B-Diddy (saying it again for those in the back), many are wondering which old joint is he talking about and which Justin did what?

Some people think he was talking about Daphne Joy since he has been dropping the couple’s name in the same breath lately.

“Oh s###, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL😆😆😆 Remember what i told you the other day, these b! tche’s be crazy. SMH,” he said on an IG post.

There are four Justins he could be implicated: Justin Combs, the son and first heir to the B-Diddy fortune; Justin Labode; Justine Bieber and/or Justin Timberlake.

All of those men have been labeled heartthrobs by others in the media.

This is developing!