50 Cent Says His Streaming Channel Will Have “Quality” Unlike Tubi

50 Cent partnered with Lionsgate to create his own free, ad-supported streaming television channel. The two sides announced the impending launch of 50 Cent Action, a FAST channel featuring his Power franchise and various action films.

“50 Cent’s movies and television series are synonymous with non-stop action, and we’re thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership into the FAST space,” Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer said. “Drawing from one of the biggest action libraries in the world, this channel will give 50’s global fan base a deep slate of action movies and television series while expanding his reach to new audiences worldwide.”

50 Cent called his FAST channel “a natural extension” of his work at G-Unit Film and Television. He said it will display his “passion for storytelling” and provide “a platform for fresh, dynamic voices.”

The rapper-turned-TV mogul vowed to deliver original content and curate action films from Lionsgate’s library. He also took a shot at the ad-supported streaming service Tubi, saying his channel will have better quality control. Tubi developed a reputation as the home of cheaply made movies geared toward Black viewers.

“There’s going to be new content in there, but I got access to a huge library of action films,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s got to be premium. I don’t want to see me like I see my people on Tubi. I’ll make sure the quality of everything is there. The platform has to be able to fit my original material. So you’ll see the Power series — those universes will be there. BMF now has spinoff shows coming. Give me one year and I’ll be ranked the highest FAST channel.”

50 Cent Action bolsters Lionsgate’s already extensive lineup of FAST channels in the streaming landscape. The company already launched over two dozen channels, including the Nielsen-tracked MovieSphere.