50 Cent Scores Deal With Washington Commanders Ahead Of 2023 NFL Season

50 Cent’s Sire Spirits previously signed partnerships with the Houston Astros, Sacramento Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and more.

50 Cent’s Sire Spirits secured another partnership with a prominent sports franchise. The G-Unit rapper’s company inked a multi-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

The partnership made 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac and Chemin Du Roi the official cognac and champagne brands of the NFL team. His G-Unity Foundation will work with the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, sponsoring its raffle and annual Harvest Feast.

“I’m excited that Sire Spirits is growing its presence in the NFL by partnering with the Washington Commanders,” 50 Cent said. “The change in ownership of the Commanders represents an exciting opportunity for this team, and we are proud to partner with owners that share our vision and dedication to give back to the community.”

He added, “I am very much looking forward to embracing the DMV community, attending games as soon as I complete my Final Lap international tour, and bringing my award-winning cognac and champagne to fans throughout the region.”

50 Cent signed a similar deal with the Houston Texans in 2022. His Sire Spirits brand also partnered with MLB, NBA and NHL franchises.

The Commanders connected with 50 Cent under a new regime for the team. Longtime owner Dan Snyder sold the NFL franchise to a group led by Josh Harris in July.