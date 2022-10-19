50 Cent Adds To His NBA Partnerships With Indiana Pacers Deal

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent partnered with the Indiana Pacers after securing similar deals with the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings.

50 Cent continued to expand his Sire Spirits brand’s presence in the sports world.

The G-Unit rapper teamed with the Indiana Pacers to make Sire Spirits an official partner of the NBA team. 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation will also work with the Pacers to help youth in Indianapolis.

“This partnership with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and Sire Spirits gives us the opportunity to deliver new world-class experiences not only to our premium guests but to all visitors to Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Indianapolis community, at large,” Pacers Sports and Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Rick Fuson said. “We look forward to working alongside Curtis and The G-Unity Foundation to improve the lives of our city’s young people while bringing Pacers fans Sire Spirit’s award-winning premium products.”

Earlier this year, 50 Cent secured similar deals with the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. He also landed partnerships outside of the NBA, joining forces with the Houston Astros and Houston Texans.

“What impressed me most about the Pacers organization was its firm commitment to the community which will allow me to extend my charitable efforts into Indianapolis,” 50 Cent said. “I am also excited to have my brands featured at one of the country’s newest premier entertainment venues. I’m excited to be a part of the new development that Gainbridge Fieldhouse will bring to the city of Indianapolis. I look forward to meeting and spending time with the fans.”