50 Cent’s Takeover Of Houston Sports Continues Via New Deal With The Astros

50 Cent secured a deal with the Houston Astros after scoring major partnerships with the Rockets and Texans.

50 Cent expanded his presence in Houston by partnering with the city’s MLB team.

The Houston Astros announced a multi-year partnership with 50 Cent, his Sire Spirits company and the G-Unity Foundation on Thursday (September 22). The G-Unit rapper previously secured deals with the Houston Rockets and Texans.

50 Cent’s latest partnership will make his alcohol brands the official cognac and champagne of the Houston Astros. Minute Maid Park’s Club Level Bar will also be rebranded as the Sire Spirits Bar.

As part of the deal, 50 Cent (a.k.a. Curtis Jackson) will get his own suite at Minute Maid Park in 2023. It will be available to fans for select games.

“The Astros are proud to partner with Curtis and his team to offer Sire Spirits to our fans visiting Minute Maid Park,” Astros Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Jeff Stewart said in a press release. “Both organizations share a common goal of giving back to our community, so teaming up with Curtis’ spirit company and charity to invest in the City of Houston just made sense. We are excited for this partnership, and I look forward to visiting the rebranded Club Level Bar next season.”

50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation will collaborate with the Astros Foundation on multiple charitable endeavors. The two plan to launch the Leadership Series Program with the goal of helping teens.

“I am especially proud and excited about our first Major League Baseball deal with The Astros,” 50 Cent said. “We share the same philosophy of conscious capitalism. I look forward to providing the opportunity for at-risk teens to experience the excitement of attending a baseball game in a luxury suite setting at Minute Maid Park.”